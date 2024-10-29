Gas Networks Ireland begins construction of biomethane plant in Mitchelstown

Tánaiste Micheál Martin, left, and Gas Networks Ireland chief executive Cathal Marley turn the sold on the State company's proposed biomethane plant at Mitchelstown, Co Cork. Photograh: Brian Lougheed

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) have broken ground on a planned €32 million plant that will pave the way for renewable biomethane use.

Biomethane is a natural gas made from farm waste that is already used widely in Europe. Various Irish businesses, including Nephin Energy, part-owner of the Corrib field, are working on producing the fuel for use here.

State-owned company GNI is building a plant at Mitchelstown, Co Cork that will allow the gas to be injected into the national network.

Biomethane is produced by breaking down farm waste. It can then be transported to points like the proposed facility at Mitchelstown where it can be injected into networks through which it is piped to homes and businesses that use the fuel.

Mr Martin and GNI chief executive, Cathal Marley, turned the sod on the Co Cork facility this week.

The plant will have the capacity to handle enough of the renewable gas to generate 700 giga watt hours of electricity every year, about 12 per cent of the Government’s target for biomethane use.

The State company is investing €32 million in the facility. Mr Martin dubbed it a “significant development” that would support the Government’s pledge to hit biomethane targets and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“This facility also represents a pivotal opportunity for our agricultural industry,” he said.

Mr Martin added that enabling farmers to branch into renewable gas production would open new opportunities for them to earn income, benefiting rural communities.

Mr Marley said GNI had a strong response when it sought expressions of interest from potential biomethane producers. He added that supports including obligations for users and possibly guaranteed tariffs were needed to give production momentum.

“As Ireland pushes forward in its energy transition, projects like this in Mitchelstown will play a critical role in delivering clean, renewable energy across the country,” he said.