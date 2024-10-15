Some 419,281 passengers travelled through Kerry Airport last year but the cap on passenger numbers at Dublin Airport would be bad for business, its chief executive John Mulhern has warned in a letter to Taoiseach Simon Harris.

Taking voluntary redundancy or getting laid off? Joanne Hunt goes through what you need to consider in terms of taxation, welfare entitlements, and your pension pot. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our Your Money Q&A, Dominic Coyle does a round-up of questions posed by readers in the wake of the budget, on issues ranging from inheritance tax, child benefit payments, the State pension and VAT on heat pumps.

In her weekly media column, Laura Slattery notes how the new RTÉ sitcom Good Boy marks a new era for the RTÉ Player.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan will raise concerns about fraudulent biofuel imports at a key European Union committee on Tuesday, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Ongoing concern at the sustainability of Ireland’s pension system has meant the State slumped five places to its lowest ranking in a decade in the Mercer CFA Institute annual global pension index. Dominic Coyle has the details.

The IDA’s €85m grant to Analog Devices was the latest payment from a package of financial supports for big chip makers, writes Cantillon.

Lisburn-based medical imaging company Cirdan has raised £7.5 million (€8.9 million) from a pair of investors in a funding round it says will help it accelerate its global expansion and allow it to grow its team of specialists. Ian Curran reports.

Men are more likely to speak up over ethical concerns in the workplace, a survey has found. Fiona Keeley examines the findings.

In Me & My Money, Tony Clayton-Leas talks to interior designer Lana Dullaghan, who tells us that “sometimes I shop around for better value, but if I really like something, I tend to just buy it and convince myself that I deserve a treat”.

Can knowing tomorrow’s news make you rich? That’s not a foregone conclusion, writes Stocktake.

