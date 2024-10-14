Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Irish builders are confident they can profitably deliver housing despite a slight contraction in construction activity in September, ongoing cost challenges and a sharp increase in the number of insolvencies in the sector this year, according to two separate reports. Published on Monday, BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland’s construction industry latest purchasing managers index (PMI) for September points to an ongoing easing of inflationary pressures within the sector in September. Ian Curran has the details.

RTÉ will next year start asking all RTÉ Player users to sign into the app, the head of the streaming service has said ahead of the launch this week of its first Player Original sitcom. Good Boy, which stars comedian Tony Cantwell as a man on a quest for an attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnosis, is “the most ambitious thing we’ve ever made”, said Aoife Byrne, head of RTÉ Player. Laura Slattery reports.

Businessmen Simon Kelly and Jay Bourke are seeking €1 million from private investors through a State scheme to refit a landmark pub close to Croke Park in Dublin. Property developer Mr Kelly’s company, Discipulo Developments, is refitting the currently closed Quinn’s Pub in Drumcondra, Dublin, once a popular watering hole with fans on their way to the nearby GAA HQ writes Barry O’Halloran.

Retail and hospitality in the firing line as Irish insolvencies ramp up Listen | 24:30

More than 1,000 Irish mortgage holders whose loans are serviced by Mars Capital will have their interest rates increased in the new year. In a statement published on its website, Mars said the changes would affect a combined total of 1,175 accounts out of the roughly 70,000 accounts it services. Barry J Whyte reports.

Rather than viewing the energy demands of data centres as a hindrance, what if we saw them as an opportunity? An opportunity to align the growth of our tech industry with our national goals of decarbonisation. By investing in renewable energy sources and innovative technologies that make data centres more energy-efficient, we could position Ireland as a global leader in both sectors, argues Harry Goddard, chief executive of Deloitte Ireland.

My procrastination became a part-time job in itself. I wrote and rewrote an email, requesting a discussion in person or on the phone, or not at all. With each draft, my tone became moanier and more passive-aggressive. Emma Jacobs tells us how AI helped her tackle the problem.

In Wild Geese Tony Clayton-Leas talks to interior designer Lana Dullaghan, who tells us that “sometimes I shop around for better value, but if I really like something, I tend to just buy it and convince myself that I deserve a treat”.

The State agency responsible for the development of Ireland’s fisheries and aquaculture industry has named Dublin-based biotechnology company Auranta as its aqua technology business of the year for its products aimed at boosting immunity and gut health among fish species, writes Ian Curran.

