Digital health company Spectrum.Life to create 200 jobs

From left: Stephen Costello of Spectrum.Life, Ambassador Martin Fraser and Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland.

Digital health company Spectrum.Life said it plans to add 200 jobs by the end of next year, bringing its total staff numbers to 500.

The company, which earlier this year raised €17 million in investment to fund its expansion, will recruit across Ireland, the UK and for remote roles, with the company seeking to fill clinical positions, senior leadership, and business development positions.

Last month, Spectrum.Life, which provides clinical services and tech infrastructure, reached a milestone of 300 employees with its UK expansion fuelling growth.

“Our commitment to job creation in Ireland and the UK reflects our vision of leading the HealthTech industry driven by both our people and our innovative solutions that save and improve lives,” said Stephen Costello, co-founder and chief executive of Spectrum.Life.

READ MORE

“As we expand, Spectrum.Life remains steadfast in its mission to revolutionise digital mental health. This journey isn’t just about growth, it’s about transforming and saving lives. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we differentiate ourselves, building a brighter future for our clients, employees, and communities, and solidifying our position as a leader in HealthTech innovation.”

The company made the announcement of its expansion at Enterprise Ireland’s UK and Irish business leaders dinner in the Irish embassy in London.

“Across the UK and Ireland, Spectrum.Life is providing digital mental health and wellbeing support to thousands of organisations,” said Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland.

“The addition of these 200 roles across the UK, Ireland and globally will support the company’s growth trajectory as more organisations adopt health tech solutions. Enterprise Ireland has supported Spectrum.Life since its beginning, supporting with investment, international growth and R&D projects.”

Established in 2018, Spectrum.Life’s saw revenue grow 60 per cent last year and is expected to see 50 per cent growth in 2024 with more than three-quarters of new business coming from outside Ireland.

Since its launch in the UK market in 2020, the company has built a list of insurance, corporate and university clients and more than 50 per cent of revenue in 2024 will be in the UK market.

Spectrum.Life looks after 7.5 million individuals in Britain and Ireland, across multiple insurers, 4,000 corporate clients and more than 50 UK universities.