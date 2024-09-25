Tines tops LinkedIn list of Irish start-ups

Eoin Hinchy, founder of Tines. The company has topped LinkedIn’s list of top Irish start-ups for 2024, beating unicorn Wayflyer and accounting platform Outmin to the top spot.

No-code workflow automation company Tines has topped LinkedIn’s list of top Irish start-ups for 2024, beating unicorn Wayflyer and accounting platform Outmin to the top spot.

Fintech Circit and gifting platform & Open completed the top five, with drone delivery business Manna, EV charging and solar power company ePower and digital pathology company Deciphex also featuring in the top 10.

The annual ranking of emerging companies recognises the top 10 most sought-after start-ups to work for in the country. The list ranks companies based on insights from 3 million LinkedIn users in Ireland, looking at employee growth, job interest, engagement with the company and its employees, and the attraction of top talent. The insights were gathered over a 12-month period that ended in July.

Tines, which was founded by Eoin Hinchy and Thomas Kinsella in 2018, was ranked second last year. The company has developed software that allows employees to automate security workflows without needing technical skills.

That frees up software engineers to focus on mission-critical tasks, rather than mundane ones. It recently announced a new AI chat tool, Workbench, to help security teams to use large language models securely on proprietary data.

“This year’s list is dominated by tech firms, underscoring the vibrant start-up scene in Ireland and illustrating how Irish companies are helping to reinvent the world. Whether it’s takeaways being delivered to your doorstep by Manna Drone Delivery or Outmin automating everyday accounting with AI, we should recognise the ways that Irish innovation is fundamentally changing how we go about our everyday lives,” said Polly Dennison, news editor at LinkedIn News.

“This innovation is not going unnoticed as the level of interest in and number of job applications to the top 10 start-ups goes to show. Irish professionals are naturally drawn to these companies on the rise and attracting the brightest talent in the country will naturally fuel their future success.”