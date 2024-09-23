‘Unseasonably’ strong August winds contribute to ‘notable’ drop in gas demand

Edwina Nyhan, head of strategy at GNI, said: 'While August was a strong month for wind energy, with unseasonably strong winds recorded, there were still periods where wind generation fell away significantly.' Photograph: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Strong winds boosted renewable energy generation in August, leading to a “notable” drop-off in natural gas demand for the purposes of electricity generation, Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) has said.

Gas remained the largest source of energy in August, accounting for 37 per cent of the Republic’s electricity generation in the month and 74 per cent at its peak.

However, total demand for the fossil fuel slumped 10 per cent from July, according to GNI, and 7 per cent compared with August 2023, largely due to high winds throughout the month.

“According to Met Éireann, August experienced particularly strong winds, especially in the latter half of the month, driven by Storm Lilian – which swept across Ireland late on Thursday, August 22nd, and early on Friday, August 23rd,” GNI said on Monday. “The storm brought widespread heavy rain and high winds, positively impacting the country’s renewable energy generation.”

Wind energy accounted for 34 per cent of total electricity generation in the month, up from 22 per cent in July and unchanged compared with August 2023. “At its peak, wind energy supplied 74 per cent of the country’s electricity but fell to less than 1 per cent during calm periods,” GNI said.

Commenting on the State company’s latest gas demand statement, head of strategy and regulation at GNI Edwina Nyhan said: “While August was a strong month for wind energy, with unseasonably strong winds recorded, there were still periods where wind generation fell away significantly.

“Gas remained the ever-reliable backup for Ireland’s electricity grid, ensuring the lights stayed on. Between August 28th and 31st, gas supplied over half of the electricity needs, peaking at 73 per cent demonstrating how vital a flexible resilient gas network is to Ireland’s energy system.”