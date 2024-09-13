Accommodation and food sector suffers largest monthly dip in jobs

The accommodation and food service sector once again suffered the largest monthly decline in employment in July, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency’s monthly estimates of payroll employees, which utilises real-time Revenue data to detect trends in the labour market, shows employment in the sector dipped 0.8 per cent, which was the largest fall, followed by a dip of 0.6 per cent in the information and communication sector.

Overall, the seasonally adjusted employee index fell by 0.2 per cent in the month to July. The monthly employee index for women increased by 0.1 per cent, while there was no change for men over the same period.

The sector with the largest monthly increase was public administration and defence, which rose 0.6 per cent, followed by education, which increased by 0.5 per cent.

By age, the largest decreases in the monthly index to July were seen in the 15-19 years category, down 3.9 per cent, while the 20-24 years age group went down 0.9 per cent. The 60-64 years age group saw the largest rise in employees in the month, up by 0.3 per cent.

Annually, the seasonally adjusted employee index was up by 2.4 per cent in the 12 months to July. March 2021 was the last month to show an annual decrease in the employee index, when it sank by more than 11 per cent.

On an annual basis, the female index increased by 2.8 per cent while the male index rose by 2.1 per cent.

With the exception of the 15-19 years of age category, which was down 3.7 per cent, all age groups saw annual increases in the employee index.

The age group with the largest annual rise in employees was 65 years and over (11.4 per cent), followed by those aged 60-64 years (5.8 per cent).

The sector that observed the largest rise in the number of employees over the year was human health and social work activities, which increased by 6 per cent.

That was followed by both services and public administration and defence, which were each up 5.4 per cent. The largest decrease was recorded in information and communication, which was down 2.5 per cent.