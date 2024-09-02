Two of Ireland’s main professional accounting bodies complete merger

Chartered Accountants Ireland and Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Ireland have completed their merger to become the largest professional body for the sector in the State.

The merger means all members of the two bodies are now operating under the Chartered Accountants Ireland brand. This followed an amalgamation proposal in February

President of Chartered Accountants Ireland Barry Doyle welcomed new students and staff to the institute and said the merger was the culmination of engaging with members and a collaboration “towards a shared vision for the future of the profession”.

“I want to thank members for their support and feedback which has laid the foundations for a new chapter in our history, and I look forward to working closely with all members in the coming months,” he said.

In day-to-day operations, Chartered Accountants Ireland engage with various stakeholders including governments, business groups and policymakers on both issues specific to the profession and wider economic issues.

Chartered Accountants Ireland represents more than 38,400 members in about 100 countries while providing an education to 6,600 students It is one of the 20 largest professional accountancy bodies in the world and was established by the Royal Charter in 1888.

It is also a member of a 1.8-million-strong international network group called Chartered Accountants Worldwide. The company also plays roles in global organisations such as Global Accounting Alliance, Accountancy Europe and the International Federation of Accountants.

CPA Ireland has a membership of almost 5,000 professionals and students.

Chartered Accountants Ireland was contacted for comment.