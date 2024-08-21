Airborne Capital raises $20m

Irish aviation asset manager Airborne Capital has raised $20 million (€18 million) to fund growth, the company said on Wednesday.

Airborne Capital manages aircraft for investors and advises airlines on finance, equipment orders and strategy. The firm confirmed on Wednesday that it had raised $20 million by issuing bonds through its US subsidiary, Airborne Capital USA LLC.

Partner Hari Raghavan said the cash raised would pave the way for more growth and allow Airborne to expand its asset management business. He dubbed the transaction a “significant milestone” for the firm. “It represents the confidence that investors have in Airborne Capital,” Mr Raghavan added.

Airborne Capital manages around $2 billion worth of aircraft assets for clients. The firm has offices in Dublin, Shannon, London, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

READ MORE

Its management owns most of the business, according to a statement.