Lone Star completes €200m sale of Irish developer Quintain

Michael Hynes, founder and managing director at Quintain, said the the firm will work closely with its new owners TPG to deliver on its development targets.

Lone Star, the US private equity firm, has confirmed the sale of its Irish property business Quintain to fellow Texas firm TPG for an estimated €200 million.

The deal, which The Irish Times reported on in July, has been in the works for several months will include the Quintain Developments Ireland (QDI) platform and its land holdings in Adamstown, Clonburris and Portmarnock in Dublin. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed but sources had previously indicated the TPG was on track to pay €200 million for the Irish company.

Quintain said on Thursday its landbank can accommodate the development of more than 7,700 residential units across prime locations in the greater area. The Irish entity has delivered some 2,300 homes since its foundation in 2015, it said.

The deal will see TPG invest additional capital resources into the Irish platform to “accelerate and expand its housing delivery”, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with TPG Real Estate, who recognise the quality of our platform and the value of working closely together as we continue to deliver on our ambition to create exceptional and affordable places to live,” said Michael Hynes, chief executive of Quintain. “TPG shares our conviction in Ireland’s residential market, and we believe their experience will be critical as we work to support and facilitate a high-quality standard of living for homeowners in Ireland.”

Commenting on the deal, James Piper, business unit partner with TPG Real Estate, said: “Ireland continues to benefit from strong fundamentals, driven by a diverse economy and young, growing population, which has created continued demand for quality new homes.

“We look forward to working with QDI’s talented management team to continue delivering modern, high-quality homes for communities and families,” he said.

QDI was initially set up with Mr Hynes and fellow industry veteran Eddie Byrne as joint managing directors.

Mr Byrne left the business late last year and subsequently became chief executive of Ires Reit, the Dublin-listed apartments owner.

Meanwhile, TPG, cofounded by David Bonderman, a former chairman of Ryanair, was known for some months to have been circling Quintain Ireland.