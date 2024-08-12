The M&A data, compiled by Davy, shows deal activity well up in the second quarter of the year. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Deals such as Blackstone’s €800 million swoop for data centre business Winthrop Technologies boosted Irish mergers and acquisitions activity in the three months ended June 30th, new figures show. There were 108 mergers and acquisitions involving Irish companies in the second quarter of this year, according to stockbrokers Davy, which says that the figure was 21 per cent ahead of the 89 transactions completed in the preceding three months. Barry O’Halloran has gone through the data.

The pub is increasingly becoming a part of Ireland’s housing solution. Almost 100 defunct drinking holes are being converted into homes as part of a current Government scheme targeting vacant commercial properties. They are among 1,165 more general commercial properties which have received special planning exemptions since bespoke regulations came into effect in 2018, a rate of take-up that could lead to the provision of as many as 2,700 homes across Ireland. Mark Hilliard reports.

Staying with housing, The Government faces a challenge in hitting its home building targets for this year despite figures showing a boost to new home construction, one expert predicts. Construction was flat overall in July overall, signalling a “stabilisation” in the industry, according to according to the BNP Paribas Real Estate Ireland Construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI). Barry has the details.

Investors bet about €218 million on Irish companies in the three months to the end of June, according to a new report. Venture capitalists, who back new and developing businesses in the hope of high returns, stepped up their activity in the Republic in the second quarter of this year, according to accountants KPMG. Barry reports.

Susan Wojcicki was one of the key people at Google and later as head of YouTube she played a vital role in Meta growing to the behemoth it is today. She has died aged 56.

After the market gyrations of last week, Gillian Tett looks at the role economic policy has played in driving the ructions on trading floors across the globe.

Tesla may have been something of a pioneer in electric vehicles, but Pilita Clarke explains why she has been put off the EV by the company’s mercurial owner Elon Musk.

Artificial Intelligence is set to change how we work in ways we aren’t even aware of, but as Irish Management Institute CEO Shane O’Sullivan writes, new legislation will put Ireland at the heart of AI growth in the EU.

