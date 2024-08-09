Production in manufacturing industries down 10.1% from April to June

On a monthly basis, production in manufacturing industries fell by 4.6 per cent in June.

Production in manufacturing industries was 10.1 per cent lower from April to June when compared with the same three-month period in 2023, data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

In the three-month period, the modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronic sectors, experienced an annual decrease of 13.6 per cent in production when compared with the same period in 2023.

In contrast, annual production in the traditional sector grew by 11.1 per cent during the same period.

Meanwhile, production in manufacturing industries increased by 6.2 per cent from April to June when compared with the previous three-month period.

READ MORE

On a monthly basis, production in manufacturing industries fell by 4.6 per cent in June.

The data also shows turnover in manufacturing industries was up by 5.5 per cent when compared with the previous three-month period.

In general, the CSO said it should be noted that the results presented reflect contract manufacturing activity in the multinational sectors.