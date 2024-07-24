Greencore upgrades earnings outlook as revenue increases

Dublin-headquartered convenience food group Greencore has upgraded its full-year earnings guidance on the back increased revenue and the “continued improvement in profit conversion”.

The UK’s largest sandwich maker said it expects full-year adjusted operating profit to be in a range of £88-£90 million, ahead of prior guidance of £86-£88 million and ahead of current market expectation.

The company said reported revenue fell by 6.1 per cent to £465.2 million for the third quarter (ending June 28th), reflecting the impact of the exit by Greencore of a number of low margin contracts last year and the disposal of the Trilby Trading business.

On a like for like basis, however, revenue was up 1.4 per cent. Greencore noted manufactured volumes were “more subdued resulting from the strong June 2023 comparator”.

READ MORE

“Q3 represents another excellent performance by the business against a tough comparative period,” chief executive Dalton Philips said.

“Our continued progress has been delivered through ongoing impactful operational and commercial initiatives, which we are continuing to implement at pace, supporting the improved profit conversion in the quarter,” he said.

“While Q4 remains a seasonally important trading period, our continued strong profit conversion performance means we now expect to deliver a full year adjusted operating profit of £88-£90 million, ahead of previous guidance and market expectations,” he said.