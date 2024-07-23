The Center Parcs holiday village in Longford . Is it cheaper for an Irish family to stay there or to get on a plane and visit one of the company's sites abroad? Photograph: Ronan McGreevy

All eyes will be on Ryanair today following a steep decline in its share price on Monday after results showed a slump in profits due to weak average air fares. Ian Curran has the details of its first quarter results.

The GAA has broken ground on a new hotel beside Croke Park that will be operated by Dalata, the biggest hotel chain in Ireland. Ian Curran reports on the GAA’s plans for the site.

In her Your Money feature, Fiona Reddan compares the costs of visiting the Center Parcs holiday village in Longford versus a trip abroad to one of the company’s sites. You might be surprised by the findings. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

The high number of Irish 18 to 34 year olds still living with their parents was thought be a factor of the housing crisis here. Latest figures from Eurostat now suggest otherwise. Cantillon examines the data.

In our Your Money Q&A, a reader explains how her stepmother left her with a meagre share of her will and wonders if there is anything they can do to challenge the will. Dominic Coyle offers some advice.

The result of a ballot of Aer Lingus pilots over a 17.75 per cent pay rise will be known today. They are expected to vote in favour of the deal but there could be consequences for other staff groups at the airline, writes Cantillon.

Cantillon also explains why tech companies need to win back our trust after last week’s global IT outage impacted many industries.

The Dublin-based company that powers the Primark/Penneys fashion chain globally made profits last year of more than €1 million a day, latest accounts show. Colin Gleeson has the details.

The legal disputes between Web Summit’s founders are expected to take nine weeks to hear when they reach court next March, writes our High Court reporter Ellen O’Riordan.

