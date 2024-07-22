Dublin Port seeks permission for €1.1bn development on Poolbeg peninsula

A computer generated image of the Dublin Port project, which will be developed on existing brownfield lands.

Dublin Port Company has submitted a planning application for a €1.1 billion development on the Poolbeg peninsula.

The 3FM Project involves an application for a 15-year permission for phased development works within existing port lands, focused primarily on the southern port estate on the Poolbeg peninsula, where one-fifth of Dublin Port’s campus is located.

The project marks the final phase of the port’s 2040 “master plan”, and will be developed on existing brownfield lands in the port, focusing primarily on the peninsula.

The project will deliver close to 20 per cent of port capacity required by 2040 by providing infrastructure and capacity for unitised cargo as demand for freight services from continental Europe grows.

The project includes the construction of a new bridge across the river Liffey as part of the southern port access route, removing heavy goods vehicles, port and commercial traffic from existing public roads leading to and from the Tom Clarke Bridge.

It will also give pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users 7 kms of cycle and pedestrian routes for active travel across the Poolbeg peninsula and the river Liffey.

A CGI aerial view of the proposed 3FM development in Dublin Port, looking southeast.

In addition, a new maritime village, public park and enhanced public and community amenity will be provided.

The overall project is the largest port infrastructure project in the company’s 317-year history.

Public information sessions will take place in August with details of the proposed development plans on view.

Dublin Port Company chief executive Barry O’Connell said the “critical national port infrastructure” would “support growth in the Irish economy”.

“For business, the project means essential port infrastructure that supports Ireland’s export ambitions into the future. For consumers, this infrastructure will support competitive shipping routes for the goods and materials we use in everyday life, from building and health supplies to furniture and grocery,” he said.

He said the project design not only creates a “more efficient port” but does so in a way that “enhances our community, protects our environment and respects our heritage”.

“It creates new and enhanced public amenities, including a world class maritime village, 7kms of pedestrian and cycle routes, a new public park and wild flower meadow, as well as a floodlit playing pitch for local clubs,” he said.

“In relation to the Great South Wall, a new public access feasibility study and up to €1 million in funding to implement its recommendations, will look at the possibilities for public interpretation, access, facilities and conservation.”

He added that the project would utilise open-piled structures to protect marine biodiversity and “support the low-carbon operation of the terminal”.

“Relocating the container freight stacking operation further away from residential areas also ensures lesser noise and visual impact,” he said.