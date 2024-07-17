Aer Lingus pilots to begin ballot on deal for 17.75% pay rise

Aer Lingus pilots will begin voting on a 17.75 per cent pay rise offer on Thursday in a ballot that could end their dispute with the airline.

The vote comes as Aer Lingus’ services returned to normal on Wednesday following weeks where it cancelled flights to preserve as many services as possible in the face of a work-to-rule by its pilots.

The Labour Court last week recommended the offer to the deadlock that sparked two weeks of industrial action at the airline, ultimately forcing the cancellation of around 570 flights, hitting close to 86,000 passengers.

Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (Ialpa), part of trade union Fórsa, will vote between Thursday afternoon and the morning of Tuesday July 23rd on the court’s proposal, recommended last week by the organisation’s executive.

READ MORE

[ Aer Lingus dispute may be nearing an end, but the airline could be facing further industrial unrestOpens in new window ]

The union is likely to confirm the result later on Tuesday.

A majority of the 760-plus pilots working for Aer Lingus must favour the deal to finally end the dispute, which has its roots in a pay claim that Ialpa lodged with the company in October 2022.

Summer Economic Statement: Are the days of prudence well over? Listen | 36:58

Pending the ballot’s outcome, Ialpa last week suspended a work to rule at Aer Lingus, under which pilots refused overtime or roster changes, denying the carrier the flexibility it needed to ensure that it could operate a full summer schedule.

The Labour Court made its recommendation following a hearing convened using powers under industrial relations law allowing it to intervene in a dispute without both parties agreeing to refer the issue to the body in the first place.

Aer Lingus continued to cancel flights into this week to counter any likelihood that Ialpa’s work to rule would continue beyond last Wednesday.

Its normal schedule resumed on Wednesday without reports of any major disruption to passengers. The airline flies around 44,000 people a-day on 220 flights at this time of year, its busiest and most profitable.