Eamon Ryan hails ‘rooftop revolution’ as 100,000 solar microgenerators connected

Irish Solar Energy Association chief executive Conall Bolger said the milestone marked “a significant step forward in our nation’s renewable energy landscape”.

More than 100,000 rooftop solar microgenerators have now been connected to Ireland’s electricity network, adding over 400MW of clean energy to Ireland’s power system, ESB Networks said on Friday.

ESB Networks said it is progressing applications at a rate of 750 per week, with 20 per cent of microgeneration connections delivered in the past six months.

ESB Networks managing director Nicholas Tarrant said the progress was “testament to customers choosing to significantly reduce their carbon footprint and help displace the use of imported fossil fuels”.

“Furthermore, customers can receive payments from their electricity supplier for any excess energy sold back to the network,” he said.

“Solar energy is Ireland’s fastest growing renewable power source, and the 400MW of microgeneration complements a further 800MW of larger scale solar connected in recent years.”

“This milestone reflects a growing excitement within the Irish population for solar technology, driven by its environmental benefits and potential cost savings,” he said.

“As more homes embrace solar, the need for grid upgrades becomes increasingly crucial. Upgrading our grid infrastructure will ensure that these renewable energy sources can be effectively integrated into our energy system.”

Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan said the announcement “really demonstrates that the potential of solar power in Ireland is being realised in communities right across the country”.

“Hundreds of homes are going solar each week, generating power that they can use themselves and selling excess energy into the grid,” he said.

“This rooftop revolution will continue to play a crucial part in creating an Ireland powered by renewable energy, and through microgeneration, the power is with individuals.”