US fast food chain Wendy’s to open in Ireland

Fast food business Wendy’s plans to start operating in Ireland, the latest American chain to set up here.

The Ohio-based restaurant business has signed a new development agreement with franchisees in the Republic of Ireland, it said in a statement. It expects to open its first restaurants here next year, the company added.

“We are continuing our journey to become a brand of increased global significance and Europe is a high-priority, strategic growth market to expand Wendy’s presence internationally,” EJ Wunch, Wendy’s president of international, said. “To accelerate our momentum, we are focused on building relationships with franchisees who share our ambition to grow and scale Wendy’s restaurant footprint across the Continent.”

The Irish deal comes three years after Wendy’s re-entered the United Kingdom, which it has used as its base for expansion across the Europe. It aims to have 50 restaurants there by the end of this year and is aiming to eventually have 400 in the UK. As well as Ireland, it has also signed a franchise deal in Romania.

Wendy’s which opened its first restaurant in 1969, is arguably best known for its square-shaped hamburgers. It has about 7,000 restaurants overall, including about 1,000 outside the US. It is the latest US fast food chain to plan operations in Ireland. Five Guys opened in Dublin in 2016, while doughnut chain Krispy Kreme opened in 2018.