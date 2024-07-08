Aercap did more than 160 leasing deals in the second quarter of the year, the aircraft finance giant said on Monday.

The Dublin-based lessor, the biggest player in its global industry, confirmed that it signed 162 lease agreements in the period, including for six wide-body aircraft, 88 narrow-body aircraft, 47 engines and 21 helicopters.

It said it completed 47 purchases for 25 aircraft, including two Airbus A220 family aircraft, 15 Airbus A320 neo family aircraft, three Airbus A330 neos, two Boeing 737 Max aircraft, one Boeing 787-9, two Embraer E195-E2s, 20 engines and two helicopters.

It also completed 37 sale transactions for 29 aircraft. The company said it repurchased approximately 3.9 million shares, at an average price of $88.66 per share, for a total of approximately $345 million.

It paid a first quarterly cash dividend on ordinary shares of $0.25 per share, and signed financing transactions for approximately $3.6 billion.