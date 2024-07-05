Number of people on live register falls by 1,200 in June

There were 171,500 people on the live register in June. Stock photograph

Some 1,200 people came off the live register in June, leaving the number in receipt of benefits down to 171,500 on a seasonally adjusted basis, data from the Central Statistics Offices shows.

It comes as monthly unemployment figures, released by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday, showed headline unemployment standing at 4.2 per cent, a marginal increase of 0.2 per cent on the previous month.

While the live register broadly tracks the labour market, it is not a measure of unemployment as people with part-time or casual work can still be entitled to benefits.

The unadjusted live register stood at 174,909 people in June. Of that figure 53.3 per cent were male and 70.5 per cent were Irish.

READ MORE

The 35-44 age group made up the largest number of those on the live register at 40,692 people or 23.3 per cent of the total figure.

Kilkenny saw the greatest percentage decrease of people on the live register at -14.4 per cent. Cavan also saw a decrease at -11.5 per cent, followed by Donegal and Kerry – both at -11.3 per cent.

Meath was the only county to record an increase in the number of people on the Live Register in the 12 months to June 2024, rising by 4.5 per cent.

Some 18,529 recipients benefited from the EU temporary protection scheme in Ireland, a decrease of 586 on the previous month.

CSO statistician Conor Delves said that in June, 2024 there were 62,106 people on the live register for one year or more, 3,668 fewer (-5.6 per cent) than the picture 12 months ago. He said there were 112,803 people on the live register for a year or less, a figure that represents just under two-thirds of the total number.