Almost two thirds of US firms warn State needs to spend on housing

Close to two thirds of US firms operating here say the Government should invest more on housing, even as the majority of companies say they expect to grow their operations here over the next 12 months.

The latest study by the American Chamber of Commerce Ireland found that 56 per cent of its members expect to add staff within the next year. Still, the warn that the housing shortage is making it challenging to do so.

“Challenges absolutely remain in housing,” Taoiseach Simon Harris told the chamber’s US Independence Day lunch on Thursday in Dublin, reiterating that his Government would set out new housing targets for the next five years in the autumn.

The Taoiseach also said that renewable energy projects would give the State more control over its energy sovereignty and position the country as “a leader in renewable energy”.