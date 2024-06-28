Circle K seals deal on renewable energy

At EDF Renewables’ Curraghmartin solar farm in Co Kilkenny were Circle K Ireland managing director Ciara Foxton (left) with Ryanne Burges, director for offshore and Ireland at EDF Renewables UK and Ireland. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Petrol station owner Circle K has signed a deal to use solar energy from EDF Renewables Ireland to power its network from October.

Under the deal, which will last until 2036, Circle K has committed to buy electricity for the 168 branches it owns in Ireland from three EDF solar farms in Wexford and Kilkenny.

“As a business, we are committed to implementing environmentally sustainable practices across our operations and this agreement enables us to make real progress against this commitment,” said Circle K Ireland managing director Ciara Foxton. “Using SEAI [Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland] figures, we have estimated that this switch to solar energy will equate to 7,570 tonnes of CO2 saved annually.”

Ryanne Burges, Director for Offshore and Ireland at EDF Renewables UK and Ireland, said: “We are proud to partner with one of Ireland’s leading brands and look forward to providing them with a secure source of low-carbon power for many years to come.”