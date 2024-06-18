European shares continue rally from slump after French election called

London’s FTSE 100 closed 0.6 per cent higher, with investors optimistic ahead of key domestic inflation data and the Bank of England’s policy decision this week. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

European shares rose on Tuesday, continuing a rally from the previous session as investors continued to recover from a sell-off last week after French president Emmanuel Macron called a snap election after his ruling centrist party was trounced in the European Parliament elections.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed nearly 0.7 per cent up, with utilities leading sectoral gains, up 1.5 per cent.

“Many investors out there [are] now saying that the sell-off we saw last week in French equities has been overdone and the fact that the political uncertainties are not necessarily going to impact the economic outlook of the country,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior market analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Dublin

The Iseq All-Share index rose 0.7 per cent to 9,498.60.

Banking stocks were in focus as it was confirmed that euro zone inflation ticked up to 2.6 per cent in May from 2.4 per cent a month earlier, which served to bolster expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will move slower to cut rates further. Heightened interest rates underpin bank incomes.

AIB rose 2.3 per cent to €5.01, while Bank of Ireland added 1.4 per cent to €10.15 and PTSB gained 1.5 per cent to €1.38.

Dalata Hotel Group rose 3.4 per cent to €4.14 with sentient towards the sector boosted as Whitbread, the London-listed Premier Inn owner reiterated its full-year forecast even after posting a 2 per cent drop in revenue per available room in the 13-week period to the end of May. Datalex has a sizeable UK operation and plans to have 5,000 beds there by the end of this year – up almost 30 per cent on 2022.

Travel-related stocks were mixed as investors monitor pilot industrial unrest at Aer Lingus. Irish Continental Group (ICG) advanced 1.9 per cent to €5.52, while Ryanair dipped 0.1 per cent to €16.79.

London

London’s FTSE 100 closed 0.6 per cent higher, with investors optimistic ahead of key domestic inflation data and the Bank of England’s policy decision this week.

Hargreaves Lansdown rose 5.3 per cent after the investment platform said it was set to agree to a £5.41 billion (€6.41bn) takeover by a CVC-led consortium.

Ashtead Group dropped 2 per cent after the equipment rental firm said it had no immediate plans for a US listing and forecast a slower revenue growth for fiscal 2025.

Europe

Most sectors traded higher, with lenders in the region advancing 1.2 per cent, extending their recovery from an 8 per cent drop last week.

Meanwhile, the recovery in German investor morale tapered off in June, the ZEW economic research institute said, reporting a modest rise in its economic sentiment index that fell short of forecasts.

Schneider Electric gained around 2 per cent, after Jefferies upgraded the French electric equipment and automation systems maker’s stock to a buy.

Novonesis advanced 5.8 per cent, after the Danish biotechnology group raised its full-year outlook, expecting growing demand for its biosolutions.

Carrefour dropped 4.2 per cent after the French finance ministry asked a court to fine the retailer over contracts with franchisee stores that it says were unbalanced in its favour. Carrefour contested the ministry’s grievances.

New York

Wall Street shares were generally higher in early afternoon trading following softer-than-expected US retail sales numbers, with focus on commentary from a slew of Federal Reserve officials later in the day.

Data showed US retail sales rose 0.1 per cent in May, versus the 0.3 per cent increase expected by economists.

Markets slightly increased bets on two interest rate cuts from the Fed this year following

Chip stocks continued their recent rally, boosting the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index to a record high.

Qualcomm, US-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Arm Holdings and Micron were up higher.

Homebuilder Lennar fell after forecasting lower-than-expected third-quarter home deliveries.

Educational technology company Chegg jumped after announcing job cuts as part of a restructuring plan. – Additional reporting, Reuters.