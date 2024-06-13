Aer Lingus pilots have overwhelmingly backed industrial action, setting the scene for a possible summer of strikes at the carrier. Emmet Malone reports.

The EU’s top court is now set to deliver its keenly-awaited ruling on Apple’s tax affairs in the Republic by September at the earlier – months later than had been expected in Government circles, according to sources. Joe Brennan has the story.

Nearly four-fifths of businesses in Ireland have no budget for “sustainability initiatives” while more than half see cost as the main barrier to adopting more climate friendly policies. That’s according to a new survey by Irish energy firm UrbanVolt, which Eoin Burke-Kennedy has.

Cantillon looks at why Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf is eager to defend the regulator’s role in the housing market while also asking if we are nearing peak fossil fuel usage. He also runs the rule over the latest moves in the Teeling business empire.

After the European Commission’s decision to impose additional provisional tariffs of up to 38 per cent on Chinese electric vehicles (EV) on Wednesday, China’s ministry of commerce accused Brussels of weaponising and politicising trade issues, and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to protect its companies. Denis Staunton and Jack Power report.

In her column, Karlin Lillington looks at Nvidia, and why the US justice department is now running the rule over the company that has seen its share price rocket on the back of the AI boom.

In Technology and Innovation, Hannah Murphy looks at how virtual meetings are moving mainstream, while Ciara O’Brien reports on the best free software for staying safe online.

Waterland Ireland, the Irish arm of a Dutch private equity group, has added two more companies to its decarbonisation platform as part of its strategy to build a “supergroup” of businesses providing services to builders to achieve their carbon-elimination targets. Ian Curran reports.

The Castleknock resident who last year turned down a €100,000 offer from Bartra to withdraw a court challenge against a co-living scheme for Dublin’s Old Navan Road has lodged an objection against the developer’s planned €30 million apartment scheme for the same site. Gordon Deegan has the story.

Controversial plans for a €1.2 billion data centre campus in Co Clare are under threat as a new High Court action claims the project’s approval is not consistent with climate action objectives. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

A “massive crisis” at Dublin Airport this Christmas would see return flights costing about €1,000 due to constraints on air traffic, Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has said. He told the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday that Government action was urgently needed to deal with the 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport. Martin Wall was watching the hearing.

