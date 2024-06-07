The housing shortage is one of the biggest problems we face and it reflects how our population has grown rapidly over recent decades, argues John FitzGerald in his weekly column.

US paper packaging group WestRock has caved in to giving additional details on its $25 billion-plus (€23 billion) merger with Smurfit Kappa to lower the risk of it being delayed by litigation, after several shareholders alleged that documents on the deal omitted “material information”. Smurfit Kappa, Ireland’s first multinational company, aims to complete the tie-up in early July, subject to its shareholders giving their approval at an extraordinary general meeting next week. Joe Brennan has the details

Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) is working on plans to buy Irish-produced renewable gas to meet some of its own needs, the State company has confirmed. GNI’s confirmation of the plan comes as Irish player, Clonbio, calls for such a move to kick start the biomethane industry following the Government’s publication of a strategy for the sector. The State company owns and operates the network that imports and transports gas to homes and industries around the country. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The ECB rate cut has emboldened nonbank mortgage lenders to return to the market and they targeting niche markets. But the established banks still hold whip hand on the most competitive interest rates, writes Joe Brennan in Agenda.

The housing shortage is one of the biggest problems we face and it reflects how our population has grown rapidly over recent decades. In the six years to 2022 alone, our population grew 8 per cent. Columnist John FitzGerald takes a look at the Commission on Housing’s recommendations

READ MORE

“I see the opportunity in the market for another 50 stores in the Republic comfortably. I think if we look at our market share in Dublin, our store number is a long way off. I’m on record as saying that. I could see 25 to 30 of the next 50 coming in the Dublin or the Greater Dublin Area,” says Aldi boss Niall O’Connor in an interview with Ian Curran.

Ifac’s new report: more ‘fiscal gimmickry’ from the government Listen | 33:25

“This meeting could have been an email” is a common workplace complaint. For some companies, it is now a guiding principle. Since the pandemic cut ties to the office, more people are working when and where it suits them best, rather than the standard nine to five. This “asynchronous” approach means colleagues overlap less and have to communicate in different ways to do their jobs effectively. Mischa Frankl-Duval reports.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.