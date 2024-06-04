Isme seeks change to way minimum wage is calculated

Savers are turning their backs on the chance to earn better returns on their savings by leaving them all in instant access accounts. Photograph: iStock

A cut in VAT rates, a new two per cent PRSI charge on lower income and a change in how the national minimum wage is calculated are all on the wish list for small business lobby group Isme in Budget 2025.

Publishing its pre-budget submission, the group accused the Government of bring “dismissive” of the “strategic importance of the SME sector”, and called for more influence in bodies responsible for setting labour policies.

Isme said there should be a change to how the minimum wage is calculated to take account of Ireland’s “unique” business demographics, and that future increases should not exceed the inflation rate.

It is also seeking an expansion of the “rainy day” fund and recommending a policy review of the interaction between indigenous enterprise and the multinational sector in Ireland, with the former setting tax policy.

The group has also proposed a reduced VAT rate of 9 per cent, while the standard rate should be cut to 21 per cent, it said. A two per cent PRSI rate on all income up to €424 per week, and changes to the Capital gains Tax regime would help to add

€1.4 billion to the State’s coffers, it said.

“There is a relatively benign fiscal situation at this time which means the Government can make strategic choices, rather than have budgetary decisions forced on them by circumstance. This provides plenty of opportunity to make the right decisions and choices,” said Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme.

“But a fundamental requirement of ISME and the SME sector overall is that the state engages formally with Ireland’s SME sector in the same way it does the multinational, semistate and public sectors. There is a lot of lip service by the political parties that make up the Government, but in practice there is nothing of substance. The recent supports announced are more to do with political expediency than strategic engagement.”

The Government should intervene in the rental market, Isme said, using the tax and regulatory regime to boost the supply of private rented accommodation, and increase the supply of new homes being built. The group is also seeking economic incentives to spur the transition to greener choices.