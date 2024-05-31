Naas tech firm VEI Global to invest €2m in 20 new jobs

VEI Global, a Naas, Co Kildare-based information and computer services company, is investing €2 million in the creation of 20 new engineering jobs over the next 18 months amid “strong customer growth in the US and Europe”.

VEI Global, which specialises in deploying large-scale IT projects for bigger companies with multiple sites, said it would hire an additional 20 software and network engineers by the end of 2025 to support its growth domestically and internationally.

Founded by Galway businessman Conor Killeen and Kildare-based Lloyd O’Rourke, who serve as co-chief executives, the company said the new hires would be responsible for designing networks and products built “from the ground up” for their customers in the Republic and abroad.

The roles will be funded through a combined investment from the company and from State agency Enterprise Ireland.

Mr Killeen said VEI Global was responding to client need for greater cybersecurity standards and integrated IT systems across their multiple sites. “By providing organisations with turnkey solutions that can transform the performance of their business we anticipate continued business growth.”

Mr O’Rourke said: “Piecemeal connectivity solutions are no longer working for multi-site, multinational organisations. They require seamless and streamlined wifi solutions that will ensure they are maximising the benefits of the technologies that they are adopting. Additionally, organisations must ensure that they are not exposing themselves to increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity attacks which can thrive on unsophisticated wifi networks.”

Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland, said the agency was committed to helping business in the Republic to “grow and scale” and achieve their global ambitions. “VEI Global is an example of that, and their success is built on their innovative solutions, their ability to identify growth opportunities and their cutting edge transformative services.”

VEI Global, which counts South Dublin County Council and Vodafone among its customers, currently employs 40 people, and has a network of more than 1,000 partner and in-house engineers across Europe.