CSO appoints first female director general

Jennifer Banim has been a member of the CSO’s management board since 2013. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has appointed Jennifer Banim as its new director general.

Ms Banim, formerly the assistant director general with responsibility for economic statistics, is the agency’s first woman director general since it was established in 1949.

Her predecessor, Pádraig Dalton, retired from the Civil Service this week.

The CSO said the appointment follows a “top-level appointment committee process” and nomination by the Taoiseach, Simon Harris and President Micheal D Higgins.

READ MORE

Ms Banim has been a member of the CSO’s management board since 2013. Having joined the agency as a statistician in 1991, Ms Banim has worked in a number of areas including balance of payments and financial statistics, statistical methodology, and technology.

She described the CSO as an independent and trusted source of insight and “an indispensable element in a democratic and informed society”.

“Now in its 75th year, the CSO has established a strong connection with the Irish people based on our principles of impartiality, confidentiality, quality, and integrity,” she said.

“This trusted relationship is at the core of everything that we do, and I am looking forward to leading the CSO, and its engaged and committed staff, in the next phase of its service to the Irish people,” she said.