Aer Lingus closer to pay deal ahead of peak summer holiday season

Aer Lingus edged closer to settling a pay row with pilots on Friday, ahead of peak summer flying after the airline confirmed it would accept an interim deal proposed by the Labour Court.

The Irish Airline Pilots’ Association (Ialpa) trade union sought 20 per cent-plus pay rises to compensate members for inflation and other factors, after rejecting a company offer amounting to 8.5 per cent earlier this year.

Aer Lingus said on Friday it would accept an interim Labour Court recommendation that allows the sides to take deadlocked issues back to the State’s Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) for further talks.

The deal allows for 9.25 per cent pay increases, but acknowledges gaps between the union and airline over several key questions.

“Aer Lingus accepts the content of the recommendation that was issued and will look to take the interim steps outlined within it,” it said.