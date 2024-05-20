Air fare increases easing, says Ryanair, as airline reports €1.9bn profit

Air fare increases are easing Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary said on Monday as the airline reported a €1.92 billion profit for its last financial year and pledged to return €700 million to shareholders.

Mr O’Leary said that recent prices were softer than Ryanair had expected, prompting the airline to offer more seat sales than last year.

While he stressed that visibility was limited, he said the airline was “cautiously optimistic that peak summer 24 fares will be flat to modestly ahead of last summer”.

Mr O’Leary told analysts in January that Ryanair expected “low to mid single digit” growth in air fares this year when the airline reported results for the three months to the end of December.

READ MORE

European holidaymakers faced stiff increases last summer as a post-Covid travel boom continued amid a squeeze on airline capacity.

Ryanair said on Monday that its average fare rose 21 per cent to €49.80 over the 12 months to the end of March, the airline’s financial year.

A record opening six months, which included last summer, and strong Easter traffic in late March aided this growth.

Revenues rose 25 per cent to €13.44 billion from €10.78 billion in the previous financial year.

Profit after tax climbed 34 per cent to €1.92 billion from €1.43 billion.

“Given current surplus cash, the board has approved a €700 million share buyback now, which will formally launch later this week,” said Mr O’Leary.

That will bring total returns to investors since 2008 to €7.8 billion, he added.

Delivery of new Boeing 737 Gamechanger aircraft will be 23 short of what the airline contracted with the manufacturer, according to Mr O’Leary.

“There remains a risk that Boeing will slip further,” he cautioned.

Ryanair had 146 of these aircraft, which burn less fuel while carrying more passengers than earlier models, at the end of March and now says it hopes to increase this to 158.