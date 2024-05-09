Northern Ireland firm Graham wins Lord’s Cricket Ground contract

A computer-generated image of the redesigned Lord's Cricket Ground. The project is to be undertaken by Co Down-headquartered construction group Graham. Photograph: WilkinsonEyre

Graham, the Hillsborough, Co Down-headquartered civil engineering and construction group, has been named as the preferred bidder for a contract to undertake a major redevelopment of the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the owner of the stadium, which celebrates its 210th anniversary this year, will work with Graham on the project, which will add at least 1,100 additional seats through the repurposing of the Tavern Stand, along with the demolition of the Allen Stand to be replaced with a modern version.

“We are thrilled to embark on this transformative project at Lord’s Cricket Ground,” said Rob Joyce, development director at Graham. “Our partnership with MCC will deliver world-class sporting infrastructure while preserving the rich heritage of this historic venue. Together, we aim to enhance the members’ and public spectator experience, expand capacity, and usher in a new era at the home of cricket.”

Graham, which generated revenues in excess of £1 billion (€1.2 billion) last year across the group, said Lord’s will remain open during the redevelopment, “ensuring minimal disruption and continued spectator access during the 2025 and 2026 seasons”.

The St John’s Wood venue has seen a number of redevelopments in recent years, including the construction of the new Edrich and Compton stands, completed in 2021, and the Warner Stand beside the historic pavilion in 2017.