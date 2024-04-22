Business Today: New insurer enters Irish market with motor and home insurance products

Architect and TV presenter Hugh Wallace: 'I lost everything, and it took years mentally and financially to get back on an even keel,' he tells Tony Clayton-Lea in Me & My Money

South African insurance group Outsurance has initiated a soft launch of Irish motor and home coverage offering in advance of the local unit’s planned official opening for business next month. Joe Brennan has the details.

The trade union representing Aer Lingus pilots has accused the airline of attempting to weaken its negotiating position in advance of a scheduled hearing on a pay dispute at the Labour Court today. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In Me & My Money, architect and TV presenter Hugh Wallace recounts the impact of losing a lot of money after the 2008 financial crash. “Once you get badly burned, the fear never leaves you,” he tells Tony Clayton-Lea, as well as how he got four belts for the price of one by haggling.

In our personal finance Q&A, an AIB shareholder worries that their holding may be too small for the bank’s share buyback plan designed to hoover up stock held by legacy investors. Dominic Coyle offers a view. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Climate change is a disaster and one that no truly serious person can continue to ignore, writes FT columnist Pilita Clark.

Is Apple behind the latest drop in corporation tax? Our Economics Correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy examines the evidence in his weekly column.

A third terminal at Dublin Airport - urgent necessity or pie in the sky? Listen | 44:56

A proposed ban on betting advertisements threatens the Republic’s racing industry and its 30,000 jobs, bookmaker Boylesports and the operator of Fairyhouse racecourse have warned. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Bacardi bought its latest tranche of shares in Dublin-based Teeling Whiskey for €44.8 million and holds an option to buy the remainder for €29.8 million, new company accounts show. Barry J Whyte has the details.

Merger and acquisition values slipped more than 3 per cent to €3.2 billion in the first three months of the year, according to figures from Davy. Barry O’Halloran reports.

