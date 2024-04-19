Ikea expands Irish footprint as new facility opens in Co Sligo

The Sligo facility follows the successful launch of the retailer’s first such outlet in Naas in 2021.

Ikea is to expand its presence in Ireland with the opening of a new plan and order point in Co Sligo on Friday.

It is the retailer’s sixth such facility in Ireland, with another three to open within the next year.

The new facility will open its doors in Sligo at 9am. It is located in the Canopy, Sligo’s newest shopping destination, which last year underwent a €1 million rebrand and makeover.

Plan and order points are specialised outlets, designed to provide customers with bespoke kitchen and wardrobe planning services.

READ MORE

At these locations, customers can access in-depth home furnishing advice and expertise, assisting them in designing, purchasing, and installing their ideal kitchens, bedrooms, and other Ikea home furnishings.

The Sligo facility follows the successful launch of the retailer’s first such outlet in Naas in 2021, and subsequent openings in Cork, Drogheda, Carlow, and the St Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre in Dublin.

Martyn Allan, market manager, Ikea Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to introduce a slice of Swedish design and affordable home solutions to new areas of Ireland, where we haven’t previously been physically present.

“Our plan and order points are the perfect spot to craft your dream kitchen without breaking the bank, offering a 25-year guarantee on all kitchens.

“Beyond kitchen planning, these locations serve as an ideal hub for assisting individuals who live a distance from our Ballymun store, whether they’re looking to order a new sofa, wardrobe, or any other Ikea product.”