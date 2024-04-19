Cerberus ‘clearly intended’ to buy Ard Rí Hotel, High Court told

An email shows that US firm Cerberus “clearly intended” to complete a deal to sell the Ard Rí Hotel to Treacys Hotels Group for €1.6 million, the High Court heard on Friday. Photograph: Patrick Browne For the Irish Times

An email shows that US firm Cerberus “clearly intended” to complete a deal to sell a high-profile property to Treacys Hotels Group for €1.6 million, the High Court heard on Friday.

The family-owned group has gone to court to enforce a contract to buy the Ard Rí Hotel overlooking Waterford city, for €1.6 million, a deal the business says it agreed with US fund Cerberus on 21st November 2016, when it paid a €160,000 non-refundable deposit and proved it had the cash to pay for the property.

Martin Heydon SC, the group’s lawyer, argued in court on Friday that a November 22nd email from Darren Das of Capita, Cerberus advisor’s, to Chris Allen of Ernst & Young, shows Cerberus intended to accept the Treacys Hotels offer of €1.6 million.

The US company subsequently sold the Ard Rí to rival bidder, Seamus Walsh, who initially offered €1.25 million, but then increased that to €1.5 million.

READ MORE

“It’s quite clear that somebody in Cerberus told you ‘we’re accepting this but we want to see proof of funds’,” Mr Heydon said to Mr Das during cross-examination.

Mr Das’s email advises Mr Allen not to lodge the bank draft for €160,000, with which the Treacys paid the deposit, as Cerberus wanted to see proof that they had the cash to cover the outstanding balance before “formally accepting the offer”.

However, Mr Das cautioned that the phrase “formally accepting the offer” may have been his words rather than reflecting what someone in Cerberus may have said to him.

Treacy family member Maria Keena is asking the High Court to order Cerberus subsidiary Promontoria Aran Ltd and receiver Luke Charleton of EY – previously Ernst & Young – to complete the sale of the Ard Rí Hotel to the group.