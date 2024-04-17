Treacys had €8.5m to develop Waterford’s Ard Rí Hotel

Treacy Hotels Group had €8.5 million to redevelop the Ard Rí Hotel when it offered to buy the now vacant property in 2016, the High Court heard on Wednesday.

The group has gone to court to enforce a contract to buy the landmark Ard Rí, overlooking Waterford City, for €1.6 million, which the business says it agreed with US fund Cerberus on November 21st 2016, when it paid a €160,000 non-refundable deposit and proved it had the cash to pay for the property.

According to an email read out in court on Wednesday, Andrew Geraghty of Cerberus’ advisors, Capita, on November 22nd 2016, told the firm that the Treacy’s representative, Bob Lanigan had confirmed that the family had “a pot of €8.5 million” available to develop the hotel.

Mr Geraghty was seeking proof of funds for Cerberus from Mr Lanigan. The Treacy family was unable to provide this until November 28th as the group’s accountant, Frank Wallace was out of the office following a bereavement.

Cerberus subsequently agreed to sell the hotel to rival bidder, businessman Seamus Walsh for €1.5 million. The court heard that he had originally offered €1.25 million for the property on November 16th.

Treacy family member Maria Keena is asking the High Court to order Cerberus subsidiary Promontoria Aran Ltd and receiver Luke Charleton of EY – previously Ernst & Young – to complete the sale of the Ard Rí Hotel to the group.

Mr Geraghty had sought proof of funds within 48 hours on November 22nd. That was extended to the 25th, when Mr Lanigan told him that Mr Wallace would not be available until the 28th.

Mr Geraghty informed Terry Byrne of Cerberus European Servicing Advisors (Ireland) Ltd, of this on the 25th.