Heineken to raise price of pint from June

Heineken Ireland has said the price of its draught products, including both its standard and alcohol-free Heineken, will rise by 6 cent per pint from early June.

It makes the drinks giant the latest to announce a price increase.

The hike also applies to the group’s other brands which include Coors, Birra Moretti, Murphys, Foster’s, Beamish, Tiger, Lagunitas IPA and Cute Hoor.

The company blamed the increase on rising costs.

“Due to continued increases in underlying costs we need to adjust our pricing on our draught products,” a Heineken Ireland spokesperson said.

“A list price increase of 3 per cent (6 cent per pint) will apply to our draught product range and will come into effect on the June 4th 2024.

“Despite our ongoing efforts to increase productivity and reduce costs, it is impossible for us to absorb all of the increased costs that we have been faced with, and therefore we need to adjust our pricing.”

Heineken’s announcement comes in the wake of similar move by Diageo, which last month announced a 6 cent increase in the price of a pint of Guinness, Carlsberg and Smithwick. Guinness 0.0 was lifted by 9 cents.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the average price of a pint of stout in licensed premises last November was €5.64, up 48 cents in the year, while lager cost €6.07, up 50 cents year on year, but prices vary depending on the establishment.