Celebrity-backed Donegal brand Muff Liquour secures US distribution deal

Last year, it was revealed that Ed Sheeran had invested in Muff Liquor Company along with Jimmy Carr, Ronan Keating and Russell Crowe. Photograph: Hannah McKay/PA Wire

Muff Liquor Company, the Donegal-based distillery brand, has secured a major distribution deal with a global drinks giant that will see its stable of alcoholic beverages exported to the US market for the first time.

The company, founded by local woman Laura Bonner near Muff on the Inishowen peninsula in 2017 and backed by celebrities including Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe, has signed the deal with Lucas Bols, granting the Dutch group exclusive rights to import and distribute its whiskey, vodka and gin products in the US, a key market in the drinks industry.

The agreement adds Muff Liquor’s product range to Lucas Bols’s stable that includes its own-brand range of liqueurs, Damrak gin and Galliano liqueur.

Beginning in October, Lucas Bols said it will work with Muff Liqour’s executive team “to establish and distribute the brand in the US with a comprehensive sales and marketing strategy, also leveraging the involvement of its celebrity investors”.

READ MORE

In a statement, Ms Bonner said she was thrilled to expand into the US market with Lucas Bols. “We share an entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to heritage that has been woven into The Muff Liquor company story since my grandfather introduced me to poitín many years ago. We are incredibly proud of what the Muff Liquor Company has achieved in just six years, and we cannot wait to see what lies ahead in our newfound partnership with Lucas Bols.”

Brett Dunne, managing director at Lucas Bols USA, said Irish spirits are a “perfect fit” with the group’s cocktail strategy. “With an exciting roster of celebrity investors and industry accolades, Muff should bring a strong retail presence and clout that our team looks forward to furthering in key US markets.

Last year, it was revealed that celebrities including Mr Crowe, Mr Sheeran as well as Jimmy Carr and Ronan Keating had invested some €750,000 in the Donegal-based company in an investment round as it charted a course towards US expansion.