Atlantic Aviation Group to hire 30 trainees as business expands

Aircraft maintenance specialist Atlantic Aviation Group is hiring 30 new trainee technicians as the business continues to expand.

Shannon-based Atlantic Aviation employs 600 people in the Republic and a further 150 in Brize Norton in England maintaining, overhauling and repairing aircraft for global airlines.

The company said on Thursday it planned to hire 30 new trainee aircraft technicians this year to aid it in servicing a growing number of clients.

Atlantic Aviation is joining forces with the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board to run the two-year training programme.

Once they have completed it, recruits will receive a category An aircraft maintenance licence from the Irish Aviation Authority, the industry’s regulator.

Those qualifications are globally recognised, allowing technicians to work anywhere in the world in an industry with high demand for skilled workers.

Atlantic Aviation said its joint programme with the education board aims to tackle this shortage as well as meeting the group’s own needs.

Eva O’Keeffe, Atlantic’s chief aviation services officer, said the firm was “delighted” to recruit for two further training classes after successfully filling three over the last 12 months.

James Power of the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board said the organisation remained dedicated to supporting the region’s aviation industry.

He noted it had a legacy dating back to 1989, originally with Shannon Aerospace and now with Atlantic Aviation Group.

“The qualifications gained from this training are widely acknowledged worldwide, serving as a gateway for successful learners to travel and work in the aviation sector,” Mr Power said.