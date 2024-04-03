Solar farm plan stalled as stud farms and residents object

Plans for a solar farm close to Naas have triggered objections from stud farm owners, residents and the Ceann Comhairle. Photograph: iStock

Plans for a €100 million solar farm spanning 318 acres of farmland close to Naas have been stalled by Kildare County Council.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, local residents and stud farm owners have raised concerns over the planned renewable energy venture Portlaoise-based EEL Mullacash Solar Ltd plans to build across 30 fields currently used for pastoral farming.

The council, which has received more than 50 objections, is now seeking further information from the applicants on their plan.

In his submission, Mr Ó Fearghaíl told the council “the concerns of local residents and stud farm owners are not without significant justification”. The Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD said: “To concentrate three large solar farms in one small geographical location and on top-class agricultural land seems to me to be an initiative that is hard, if not impossible, to justify.”

The council has now sought a revised noise impact assessment, including an evaluation of the impact of the solar farm on equine establishments in the area. It has also asked the applicants to submit proposals to mitigate any impacts to equine interests from the proposed development.

It noted it had received a number of third-party submissions on the proposal, raising numerous issues of relevance to the application. The council asked the applicant “to examine the submissions and comment on the issues raised”.

Flemington Stud operators David and Miriam Valentine said the large-scale development was “not compatible with the equine industry in the area”.

They state: “We live on a farm that breeds thoroughbred national hunt racehorses. We have many neighbours that also breed thoroughbred horses. The income from the sale of these horses is vital for the successful running of the farm.

“A quiet and calm environment is essential for the successful breeding of these sensitive animals, and we accredit this environment to the longevity of our stud farm. Horses are more sensitive to noise than humans, particularly thoroughbreds… We are concerned about the noise levels from this potential development at construction and operational stages”.

Local residents Noel and Brid McCarthy said the introduction of solar panels to an agriculture community destroyed prime agricultural land for more than 40 years.