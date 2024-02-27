AIB to purchase renewable energy from solar farms in Wexford

On-site at the solar farm in Gorey, Co Wexford, are NTR chief executive Rosheen McGuckian with AIB CEO Colin Hunt. Photograph: Shane O'Neill/Coalesce

AIB has announced the purchase of renewable energy from a solar farm in Co Wexford that came on stream earlier this month.

The solar farm in Gorey is now fully operational, while a second solar farm in Enniscorthy is due to come on stream in coming months.

The annual energy generated from the two solar farms will create additional solar capacity for the national grid and ensure that up to 80 per cent of AIB’s estimated electricity needs will be certified to a fully traceable renewable solar energy source.

The move comes after AIB signed a virtual corporate power purchase agreement with NTR, a developer of renewable energy projects, to source energy generated from two solar farms in Co Wexford, which NTR has now constructed.

The two solar farms at Enniscorthy and Gorey combined will create 21.4 GWh of new renewable energy, which will help AIB meet its target of ensuring all of its power requirements come from certified renewable energy sources by 2030.

AIB is also targeting that 70 per cent of its new lending will be green or transition by 2030 as it has been accelerating the rollout of products and services that assist customers in reducing their carbon emissions.