Regulators block Dublin Airport Authority’s car park bid

Regulators have blocked State-owned DAA’s bid to buy a car park at Dublin Airport that the company says is critical to easing demand for spaces at the gateway.

DAA has been bidding to buy the now closed Quick Park multi-storey complex on Swords Road, close to the airport from developer Gerry Gannon.

“Competition among businesses is vital to drive value, consumer choice and innovation,” Brian McHugh, Competition and Consumer Protection Commission chairperson, said. “Our investigation found that this deal would eliminate DAA’s only significant competitor for public car parking serving Dublin Airport and result in DAA essentially having a near monopoly. This would be likely to lead to higher prices for consumers because DAA would not have to compete to win car parking customers.”

A squeeze on car parking emerged at the airport last year as demand for travel continued to surge. Kenny Jacobs, DAA chief executive, argued that he could provide extra spaces within weeks, if the company were allowed to buy the Swords Road facility.