Frontline Ventures raises $200m to back software companies aiming at transatlantic market

Dublin and London-based venture capital firm Frontline Ventures has raised $200 million for two funds to help business to business software companies who are targeting the transatlantic market.

The funding will be split between the two funds, Frontline Growth and Frontline Seed, and are backed by Limited Partners EIF and ISIF.

With the US and Europe making up a significant proportion of both global software spending and global venture capital money, Frontline says its corridor between US and Europe can provide a vital resource for seed and growth-stage companies hoping to grow internationally.

“Frontline Seed’s mission over the past decade has been to help ambitious founders capture this critical transatlantic market and set them on the path to IPO,” said Will Prendergast, partner at Frontline Seed.

“This has led us to become an integral partner for the highest-potential B2B software businesses in Europe, who we support through our network on everything from fundraising to their U.S. go to market. Our success is demonstrated by the high proportion of our portfolio companies that have graduated to Series A and expanded into the U.S. market – with more yet to come.”

The seed fund, which is led by Mr Prendergast, Zoe Chambers and William McQuillan, has invested in more than 80 European start-ups in the past 10 years, with portfolio companies that include Signal AI, Finbourne and Insify. Workvivo, Pointy, Qualio and Brightflag have also been backed by the fund in the past.

The growth fund, meanwhile, has supported companies in North America at Series B and C level who want to establish themselves in Europe. In the five years it has been active, the fund has backed more than a dozen companies, including MosaicML, Lattice, Vanta, Attentive and Navan, and is led by Brennan O’Donnell and Stephen McIntyre,

“Though it is a traditionally overlooked market by U.S. entrepreneurs, Europe accounts for over 30% of the global revenues of top performing B2B software companies at IPO,” says Mr O’Donnell. “Our goal at Frontline is to bridge the gap between the U.S. and European markets, providing a platform for B2B software companies to become global category leaders.”