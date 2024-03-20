Kenmare plans €46m dividend after ‘second-strongest’ earnings in its history

Kenmare managing director Michael Carvill, who has announced he will be stepping down later this year from his position at the company he founded in 1986. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Kenmare Resources, one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, said it plans to pay a total of $50 million (€46 million) in dividends on last year’s earnings, bringing distributions to shareholders since 2019 to $250 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) last year came to $220.3 million, the company said on Wednesday, which it said was its “second-strongest” ever result – but 26 per cent below the out-turn for 2022, due to a decline in mineral prices.

The average price achieved for ilmenite, which is used in the manufacture of everything from paints and plastics to ceramics and textiles, soared by two-thirds to $364 a tonne between 2021 and 2022 amid tight global supplies in the wake of the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, ilmenite prices have since come back. Meanwhile, production was hit at the company’s Moma mine in Mozambique early last year by a severe lightning strike.

Shares in Kenmare are down by almost a third over the past 12 months.

London-based JO Hambro, which owns just over 6 per cent of Kenmare and characterises itself as an active investment manager, said in February it had written to the board of the company calling on it to assess its “strategic options”, adding that it favours an outright sale of the Dublin-listed business as its stock languishes at a depressed value.

Hambro highlighted that the stock had sold off so far this year in a “delayed reaction” to a disappointing trading update before Christmas pointing to lower production expectations for 2024 at its Moma mine and higher investment costs on a key project.

Kenmare’s managing director Michael Carvill, who founded the company in 1986, said last week that he plans to step down later this year.