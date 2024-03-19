Employment in IT sector sinks almost by 6,000 as restructurings continue

Employment in the information and communication sector fell by 4.6 per cent or 5,900 in the 12 months to January

The State’s technology sector suffered the biggest annual decline in employment in January, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The agency’s monthly estimates of payroll employees, which utilises real-time Revenue data to detect trends in the labour market, indicated that employment in the information and communication sector, which includes global names such as Google, Meta and Stripe, fell by 4.6 per cent or 5,900 in the 12 months to January.

The sector globally has seen a series of lay-offs and restructurings in recent months with companies saying they expanded too quickly during the pandemic. TikTok is the latest big name player to announce a global restructuring. A number of positions at video-sharing platform in Ireland are understood to be in the firing line.

The latest CSO payrolls data were in the main positive.

The figures show seasonally adjusted employment in the Republic (as a whole) rose by 1.8 per cent per cent to 2.41 million year on year in January, a period that corresponded with a gradual weakening in the global economy and a slowdown in Irish exports.

Payrolls data counts people who have “worked for greater than zero pay during the reference month”. In the 12 months to January, the transportation and storage sector saw the largest rise in the number of employees (+5.9 per cent).

The latest figures show all but three of the 15 sectors in the Irish economy experienced an annual increase in employment in January.