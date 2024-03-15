Business

Lifestyle Sports earnings sink into the red

Irish arm of retail giant employed an average of 426 people throughout the year, up from 379 the year before

Colin Gleeson
Fri Mar 15 2024 - 09:53

The Irish arm of sports retail giant Lifestyle Sports fell into the red in 2022, the group’s accounts show.

It made a loss of €313,000 in the year compared with a profit of €6.7 million the previous year. Nonetheless, the directors of Lifestyle Sports Ireland described the numbers for the year ended September 24th, 2022, as “satisfactory”.

The company’s turnover decreased from €116 million to €104 million over the 12 month period, which represented a decrease of 10 per cent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items came to €7 million compared to €12 million the prior year.

There were no dividends declared or paid during the financial year. The company said it had net assets of €45 million at the end of the year, which was unchanged from a year earlier.

Lifestyle Sports Ireland employed an average of 426 people throughout the year. That number was up from an average of 379 the year before.

Colin Gleeson is an Irish Times reporter

