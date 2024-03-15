Aer Lingus pilots dispute, falling inflation and mouth-watering doughnuts

As the pay impasse continues at the national carrier, Aer Lingus has warned its 784 pilots that investment will freeze unless a deal is struck. Business Editor Ciarán Hancock reports that, with a Labour Court hearing date now set for late April, the stakes are rising – according to the airline at least, industrial action will not change the position of parent company IAG.

Joe Brennan brings us the latest from the public inquiry into allegations that former Permanent TSB (PTSB) chief executive David Guinane took part in a strategy to treat certain tracker-mortgages unfairly. As the hearing continues, legal counsel for the banker set out the position that no evidence has been offered that borrowers were affected. “Without that evidence, there simply can’t be a finding against the bank,” senior counsel Thomas Hogan said.

Economics Correspondent Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at the latest inflation data which shows it fell to 3.4 per cent in February, down from an annual rate of 4.1 per cent the previous month. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, remained high though, and all the while the European Central Bank (ECB) reminds us it will not cut interest rates until it sees a sustained downturn.

Ian Curran is reporting on the pending appointment of Irish businessman Gary McGann as chairman of the board of Poland’s largest ecommerce platform. The well-known executive has previously served as chairman of betting giant Flutter and was group chief executive of Smurfit Kappa. And, according to an announcement made to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, he has consented to this latest appointment.

READ MORE

It wouldn’t’ be the first time wildlife has gazumped planning applications, and Gordon Deegan brings us details of how concerns for the light-bellied Brent goose have helped stall large-scale housing proposals in Dublin. In this case, the migrating birds have frustrated plans by OTR Development Company for 330 apartments and other development at the former Cadbury’s pitch-and-putt course in Coolock.

Considering that successful planning permissions are an indicator of housing supply, Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports on positive Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showing an increase of one fifth last year. In the old debate of apartment vs house, the numbers show a clear success margin on the part of the former – apartments accounted for more than half of total permissions. The number of houses given the go-ahead reached 19,738, compared to 21,487 apartments.

Ever felt the need to relate the experience you’ve had with a company? Well, according to data published by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), Eir and Ryanair were the companies most frequently brought up by those who contacted their helpline last year. Conor Pope looks at the breakdown of almost 40,000 such contacts across a range of goods and services in Ireland.

Agriculture accounts for about 40 per cent of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions, and while much of the responsibility for lowering them lies with farmers, uncertainty of approach remains an issue. In his column, John FitzGerald argues the need for a clear plan for farming and land use, until at least 2040. Without the necessary clarity, he says, it can be difficult to plan for what is achievable.

Doughnuts – original glazed, strawberry-iced, sprinkle-dipped, and Nutty Chocolatta. All delicious and even Instagrammable, but are they part of a share experienced? “How famous are we for birthdays? How famous are we for office shared treats? How famous are we for other family occasions?” asks Jamie Dunning, somewhat knowingly. Krispy Kreme’s UK & Ireland managing director talks to Laura Slattery about their mouth-watering expansion plans in Ireland, including a targeted new phase of relevancy.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.