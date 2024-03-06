National insurance cut the centrepiece of UK spring budget but Labour dismisses it as a ‘con’

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, leaves 11 Downing Street with his ministerial box before delivering his Budget on Wednesday. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain’s Conservative Party has switched into pre-election mode with a spring budget sweetened with a cut in work taxes and the promise of more to come.

The budget delivered this afternoon in the House of Commons by chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, contained few surprises, however, and was rejected by the Labour Party as a “Tory con” with so-called ‘stealth taxes’, such as rises in council taxes, set to wipe out any gains for workers.

Mr Hunt’s flagship announcement was a 2p cut in national insurance, bringing the main rate down from 10 per cent to 8 per cent. The chancellor said this would put £450 back into the pocket of the average British worker, and follows a similar cut six months ago in the UK government’s autumn financial statement.

Mr Hunt did not announce any cuts to income tax rates, which was coveted by the right wing of his party in advance of the election that is expected later this year. He signalled, however, that the UK is on a “path to lower taxes” and further cuts may be in the pipeline.

Other measures announced by Mr Hunt included 12 month freezes in alcohol and fuel duties, a levy on vaping and increases in the duty paid by business class air passengers.

He also extended by a year to 2029 a windfall tax on profits by North Sea oil companies, which he said would raise £1.5 billion.

Mr Hunt also abolished the controversial so-called “non-dom” system of tax breaks for UK residents who are tax domiciled elsewhere. The system, which was previously availed of by Akshata Murty, the wife of prime minister Rishi Sunak, will be replaced by a new system based on residency with all previous non-dom beneficiaries due to pay the same tax as British citizens in four years.