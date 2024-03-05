Michael O’Rourke’s TDL buys into Finest Brands

Micheal O’Rourke’s investment business TDL is taking the reins at UK-based Finest Brands Holdings Ltd. Photograph: Eric Luke

Entrepreneur Micheal O’Rourke’s investment business TDL, owner of Shelbourne FC and Premier Sports, is taking the reins at a clothing and equipment maker that has carved a name for itself in equine and outdoor activities.

Irish-based TDL is buying a significant majority in UK-based Finest Brands Holdings Ltd, manufacturer of the Champion, Toggi and ProLine Sports ranges of protective clothing and equipment.

John and Bridget Ayres founded the business in the 1970s so their daughters and other horse riders could get better helmets. That created Champion horse riding helmets, whose headgear and body protectors now have a leading position in equestrian sports.

Former Irish leading jockey Ruby Walsh, a record breaker who won two Cheltenham Gold Cups and two Aintree Grand Nationals, is a brand ambassador for the range.

Toggi clothing and footwear followed. The division supports the British Equestrian Federation and supplies its riders and teams. The brand has clothed everyone from “Olympians to royals”, according to the company.

Finest Brands’ third unit is ProLine Sports, which provides medical supports and protective equipment for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

The British group designs its products in-house and has its own testing lab for Champion helmets.

Finest Brands manufactures the Champion and Proline ranges in Cardiff, Wales and has its head office and sales operation in Leeds, northern England. The company sells its products mainly in the UK and Republic.

Founder John Ayres died in 2013 but his family continued to operate the business. According to a statement, they believe that now is the right time to sell.

Managing director Sarah-Jane Fedarb said the decision was a challenging one for the Ayres family. She noted that TDL shared the group’s values, adding: “We all look forward to handing over the reins and seeing this exciting next chapter for the business.”

Mr O’Rourke said the group’s brands were “rich in history” but were very much focused on the future.

The deal’s terms remain confidential. TDL is paying seven figures for a stake giving it control of the business.

TDL invests predominantly in media, sports and technology, buying either majority or minority holdings in the businesses it backs.

They include League of Ireland team Shelbourne FC, Premier Sports Ireland, Premier Sports Asia, women’s sports channel W Sport and ice hockey team Glasgow Clan. It has minority stakes in ticketing software developer Future Ticketing, digital publisher Joe Media and alternative financier Finance Fair.