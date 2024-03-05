Accumulated profits at McWilliams company hit €1.2m

David McWilliams is one of the country’s best known economists

Accumulated profits at the media company operated by author and Irish Times columnist, David McWilliams last year increased to €1.2 million.

New accounts lodged by McWilliams’s Iconic Media Ltd with the Companies Office show that accumulated profits at the company increased from €979,378 at the end of March 2022 to €1.2 million at the end of March 31st 2023.

The firm’s cash funds more than doubled from €158,421 to €376,869.

The value of the company’s unlisted investments remained at the same level at €685,661, while the amount owed to the company by debtors increased marginally to €239,581.

The strong profits of the past two years follow more modest post tax profits at Iconic Media of €65,531 and €4,196 during the two Covid-19 hit years of 2021 and 2020.

Numbers employed by the company, including directors, remained static at four last year made up of three in administration and one under the heading of consultancy.

The remuneration for directors is not contained in the new accounts but the prior years’ show that directors’ remuneration in 2022 was €173,603 and €200,849 in 2021.

The accounts are abridged as they are for a small company and there is no requirement to provide the company’s revenues for the year.

McWilliams (57) is one of the country’s best known economists. The Dubliner has written five books as well as hosting an eponymous podcast.

Away from the activities of Iconic Media, McWilliams is also the founder of the world’s only economics and stand-up comedy festival “Kilkenomics” and a co-founder of the successful Dalkey Book Festival.