Permission granted for 1,020 homes in Donabate

An artist's impression of the Corballis East estate in Donabate

Two developers looking to advance large-scale residential development (LRD) schemes in north Dublin have experienced contrasting fortunes.

Fingal County Council granted planning permission to Aledo Donabate Ltd to construct 1,020 homes at Corballis East, Donabate. However, in a separate decision, it refused to Dean Swift Property Holdings UC to construct 564 dwellings at lands off Flemington Lane, Balbriggan.

The Donabate scheme is located just behind Smyths House pub and includes a 32-acre nature park. It consists of 529 houses, 356 duplex/triplex units, 84 apartments and 51 sheltered units.

In addition, the proposed development will provide two childcare facilities with capacity for 237 children; three retail units; two cafe units and a medical centre.

The proposed development facilitates the future development of a primary school site on adjoining lands, within the applicant’s ownership.

Planning documentation lodged with the scheme states that the proposed LRD application “is being progressed to expedite the development of this zoned and serviced site”.

The site has permission for a strategic housing development (SHD) for 1,323 dwellings and LRD planning documentation states that the SHD decision is the subject of a judicial review.

As part of the proposal, Aledo Donabate intends to sell 102 dwellings for an indicative €39.88 million to Fingal council for social and affordable housing under Part V requirements.

The Dean Swift Property Holdings UC proposal was made up of 378 houses, 84 duplex units and 102 apartments across 10 apartment blocks.

The scheme faced “a significant number” of third-party objections and the council has now refused planning permission for the scheme on three grounds.

The council ruled that the scheme, in its failure to provide for high-quality open spaces, would result in a substandard residential development providing a poor-quality environment for future residents.

The planning authority also ruled that the scheme would be deficient in the timely delivery of necessary and supporting infrastructure and would fail to contribute to the achievement of enhanced connectivity and sustainable travel opportunities to serve northwest Balbriggan.

The council also concluded that it cannot conclude beyond reasonable doubt that the development would not impact Natura 2000 sites in the vicinity and therefore the council is precluded from granting planning permission.